Kartik Aaryan is currently in Lucknow shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Kartik seems to love kids since he often shares videos and pictures of him chilling with kids. Recently, he shared a photo of him playing with a bunch of kids on the sets of the film.

Kartik took to his Instagram stories to share a photo where he can be seen kicking a football while the kids surround him Sharing the image, he captioned it, “Set pe mehnat Wid d kids.”

Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which also stars Sara Ali Khan. They wrapped up the shooting in Shimla and on the occasion, both Sara and Kartik penned heartfelt notes for Imtiaz.

In an interview with Vogue India, Sara talked about her first bike ride experience with him while shooting for the film and said, “I used to laughingly say that ‘I am paid to like sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike’. I mean any girl would die to do that, right?”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.