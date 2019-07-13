Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film Pati Patni Aur Woh where he will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The trio is currently shooting in Lucknow and has been updating their fans with their doings. Recently, Kartik shared a picture of himself with a cake.

The message on the cake read, “Best wishes for Pati Patni Aur Woh.” Kartik named the location as Nawabo ka sheher “Lucknow”.

Yesterday, Ananya shared pictures of herself and hinted about her role in the film. Sharing two photos of herself in different moods on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, “kebabs > kebab mein haddi 🤪 #PatiPatniAurWohMood#FirstDay #WishMeLuck.” She reveals about her role in the film in a very different way.

Earlier, Bhumi revealed about her role in the film and said that her character in the film is close to what she is in real life. She is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self. She will be seen playing the role of a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age. Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement, “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life”.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.