Kartik Aaryan has constantly been winning hearts of many with his performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi among others. The actor is currently gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Recently, Kartik introduced his character from the film – Chintu Tyagi, by sharing a picture of him on Instagram.

Sharing the photo, he captioned it, “#ChintuTyagi 😎 Leaving behind one character… his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh ❤️🤫.” Kartik, for the first time, will be seen in a mustache. Smiling for the camera, Kartik looks unrecognisable.

Earlier, Bhumi revealed about her role in the film and said that her character in the film is close to what she is in real life. She is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self. She will be seen playing the role of a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age. Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement, “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life”.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.