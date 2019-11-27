Actor Kartik Aaryan and the makers of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh did something quite daring to fetch more love from the audience. After the entire ruckus that happened over one dialogue featuring Kartik with Aparshakti, the makers of the film decided to shoot an entire song.

When the trailer of the Mudassar Aziz directorial, many people criticised the makers and the actor for triviliasing an issue as grave as marital rape. The dialogue was then removed from the final prints of the film. In a report published in Mid-Day, it is revealed that producer Juno Chopra, along with Kartik, cinematographer Mani Kadan and choreographer Vikay Ganguly worked on Sunday and changed the entire song fearing it would have upset the audience.

The song titled Dilbara Ve now shows the pain of love and Karti’s character seeking apologies for what he did to the two women in life. The producer was quoted by the daily saying, “After the recent developments, Juno was stronger in his resolve to be sensitive in his treatment of the film. Kartik and he decided to add a few scenes to Dilbara Ve that shows him repenting the fact that he hurt the feelings of two women.”

Chopra went on to add that they shot the song in less than 24 hours and now it looks like a perfect fit to the mood of the film. It’s a soft number that features Kartik in an impressive performance. The entire energy of the song was changed as much as it looked like a brand new song for the film.