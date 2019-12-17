TV and reality show personality Payal Rohatgi who was sent to Bundi Central jail on Monday under judicial custody till December 24 in the case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, has been released on bail. Charmesh Sharma, general secretary of the Rajasthan Youth Congress, had filed a police complaint against Payal Rohatgi at the Sadar police station in Bundi on October 2.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that Payal posted “obnoxious and controversial” content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on her social media account on September 6 and September 21 this year.

Payal’s advocate Bhupendra Sahay Saxena had presented a bail plea on Thursday for which court asked to present case diary. As case diary could not be produced on the same day, the court fixed Monday as the date for a bail hearing.

“The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each,” public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav told PTI.

Soon after her arrest, Rohatgi tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google… Freedom of Speech is a joke,” read a post on her Twitter handle.

The actor was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2008. Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma filed a complaint in October. Sharma had alleged that Rohatgi’s video could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments, with pictures, in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. Rohatgi allegedly insulted Jawaharlal Nehru’s father Motilal Nehru and defamed his wife Kamala Nehru.