Seems like there is no stopping for Alia Bhatt as she recently received a nomination for The People’s Choice Awards! Yes, you read that right, her name has been proposed for the ‘The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019’ category, along with seven other nominees. The 26-year-old, who has earned appreciation for her powerful portrayal of roles in Bollywood with films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Kalank, is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.

Alia is sharing her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actor Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna, and Zhou Dongyu. The voting for the category is open online and will continue till October 18. The winner will be announced during the award night on November 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 25, 2018 at 3:40am PST

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak, which was directed by veteran director and her father Mahesh Bhatt.

She was last seen in a hit music video Prada. The song’s creators, The Doorbeen, face charges of plagiarism by the Pakistani media. According to tribune.com.pk, the melody of Prada is the same as that of a song nineties song, Goray Rung ka Zamana, by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs.

The song Prada was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, Lamborghini.

Apart from Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo still needs to finish shooting for the film and they are expected to begin their Varanasi-schedule next month itself.

Another Indian actor who has been nominated and won a People’s Choice Award is Priyanka Chopra.