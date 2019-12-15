Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has invited another controversy to its name. A petition has been filed against the Om Raut directorial by the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh in Delhi High Court claiming that the director has tried to ‘conceal’ the lineage of great warrior Tanaji Malusare in the film. The petitioners believe that Tanaji, on which the story of the film is based, belonged to the community of Koli Maratha while in the film, he has been shown belonging to the Maratha community.

The Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh Delhi approached the Delhi High Court demanding an appropriate action on the part of the Central Board of Film Certification in asking the director to show the ‘true’ lineage of Tanhaji. The petition requests the court to ask the CBFC to not grant a clearing certificate to the film unless the director does something about ‘misrepresenting’ Tanaji’s lineage in the film.

The court is set to hear the matter on December 19.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave millitary leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi, and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

The film features Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set for release on January 9.