Just a day after the Lok Sabha exit polls predicted victory for the ruling NDA, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming Bollywood biopic “PM Narendra Modi” featuring Vivek Oberoi. The poster reads: “Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi… Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM Narendra Modi is coming again and this time no one can stop him).” The new poster features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is set to essay the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding a conch shell with his head held high. At the poster launch, Vivek said: “I would want that the country benefits with Modiji’s return as a Prime Minister… I want children to watch this film and learn from it. People who aspire to have a career in politics have an idol.”

Asked if he would have starred in a biopic on Congress Rahul Gandhi, Vivek said: “What would have I done? If he does something good for the country in the future…” Gadkari said Vivek has done a good job in the film, directed by Omung Kumar B.

“I have seen the film. The new generation will see the film and will get inspired, motivated and will get a direction… The film they have made is a good effort by (producer) Sandip Ssingh, and the message from the film will reach the youth of the country… They have put in a lot of efforts in the film, it is well-reserached and has a message… Entertainment should also have a message.”

Check out the new poster below:

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and actor Vivek Oberoi launch poster of biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ pic.twitter.com/bUuwSBGLsQ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

The film’s release, on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide opening on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off, to ensure a level playing field in the elections. It is now set to release on May 24.

(With inputs from IANS)