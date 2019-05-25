Hitting cinema screens across India right after BJP‘s landslide win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Omung Kumar directorial PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring actor Vivek Oberoi, has gripped the nation in the NaMo wave. Collecting Rs 2.88 crores on the opening day itself, the movie had a slow start in the morning but picked up pace later in the evening.

Sharing the figures on his social media handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed… Evening shows witnessed better occupancy… Fri ₹ 2.88 cr. India biz” (sic).

Revolving around the story of how a ‘chaiwala’ turned out to be the country’s Prime Minister, the film garnered a mixed reaction from Tweeples. While some thought that the acting of Vivek Oberoi is amazing and the movie is the perfect reason why Narendra Modi has performed exceedingly well in the Lok Sabha elections, others claimed that the actor and the movie, both are, a perfect example of propaganda.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled a new poster of the biopic featuring Vivek Oberoi. The poster read, “Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi… Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM Narendra Modi is coming again and this time no one can stop him).” The new poster features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who essays the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding a conch shell with his head held high. At the poster launch earlier, Vivek had said, “I would want that the country benefits with Modiji’s return as a Prime Minister… I want children to watch this film and learn from it. People who aspire to have a career in politics have an idol.”