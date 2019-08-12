The entire world is gearing up to watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special episode of Man vs Wild on Discovery channel. This is for the first time that the PM will be featured on a popular television show that is being broadcasted all across the world. Modi has shot for the episode in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park with the host of the show Bear Grylls.

There’s a lot of buzz on social media regarding the special episode as PM Modi will be seen setting on an adventure trip with a television presenter known for carrying out some of the most unexpected stints in the show. In a few promos released by the channel, the leader of the country is seen crossing the river on a makeshift raft, making a spear to protect himself from attacks, and discussing issues like environmental protection and cleanliness with the host.

In one of the videos, he is even seen telling Grylls that ‘Someone from outside will not clean my India, people from India will clean India’ when he asks about the measures to be taken by the rest of the world to help in the cleanliness campaign. While so much is happiness and the audience is expecting a terrific episode, it is essential the viewers know about all the broadcasting related information. Here’s everything you want to know about the telecasting of the special episode of Man vs Wild with PM Narendra Modi:

Broadcasting Time and Date: The episode is going to be aired tonight, August 12 at 9 pm.

On which channel it is being broadcasted: Discovery Channel, which is available on all the DTH connection services in the world, is your place to plug-in if you are keen to watch the episode.

In what language it is being aired: The special episode of Man vs Wild with PM Narendra Modi is going to be aired all across the world in as many as eight languages – English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi.

How you can watch it on your phone: Man vs Wild is available on Airtel TV and on the Jio TV App if you want to watch on a digital streamline service. Another way to watch the Man vs Wild episode with Modi on your smartphones is to switch to your satellite networks like Tata Sky that allows you to stream channels on your phone after the subscription.

So, all set?