The who’s who of Television made an appearance at ITA Awards (Indian Television Academy) held at Indore. It was a grand affair and many popular celebrities dazzled the red carpet. Helly Shah, Ashi Singh, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik and Gautam Rode were a few who graced the even.

Popular Bollywood actor Pooja Batra was among the one stars who walked the ramp for Be With Beti during the event. Pooja was seen wearing an electric green lehenga and even twirled in the outfit. Pooja shared a video where she can be seen twirling her shimmery lehenga, and the delight on her face is evident as she enjoys the ‘lights, camera and sparkles’ of the event.

Have a look at the video:

A few days ago, Pooja Batra was having a gala time with her husband Nawah Shah in Uzbekistan. After coming from there, she lost her mother-in-law. She shared a crisp eulogy for her mother-in-law which made our hearts wrench! Pooja took to Instagram and posting a picture with her mother-in-law, shared with all that she has left for her heavenly abode and left behind heaps of void in their hearts. She wrote, “In memory of my Beautiful Mother in Law Moore who passed away the 31st of October surrounded by everyone who loved her dearly. May your soul Rest In Peace and your loved ones find the courage to move on.”

Pooja Batra was earlier married to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu S Ahluwalia in 2002. In January 2011 she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah opted for an Arya Samaj wedding, which took place on July 4, 2019, in the presence of their family members.