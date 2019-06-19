Do you remember the beautiful actor from Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Virasat? We are talking about Pooja Batra. The 42-year-old actor, who is off the Bollywood scene for quite some time, recently found her soulmate in Nawab Shah (who played the role of Pawan in Tiger Zinda Hai). Pooja Batra has made quite a few appearances on Nawab’s Instagram feed these past few months. Though Nawab hasn’t tagged Pooja in any of the photographs it indicates that it’s her.

One of the pictures from Eid celebrations shows Nawab holding Pooja’s hand. He took to Instagram where he mentioned, “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate ❤️🦋 .

Eid Mubarak to all 😊”. Pooja Batra can be seen holding the hand of Nawab, with a ring on her ring finger.

From their social media accounts, it seems like they travel a fair bit and one such picture of them was seen from Goa. Nawab shared the beautiful picture simply wrote: “One.”

Take a look at their pictures:

View this post on Instagram Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jun 5, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ONE .❤️🦋 A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jun 10, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram We have nothing to lose and a world to see 🦂🦋 A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Pooja Batra has done films like Virasat, Bhai, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak: The Real Hero and ABCD 2. On the other hand, Nawab entered Hindi films in 1999 and has worked in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dilwale, to name a few.