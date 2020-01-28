Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celebrity who minced no words in claiming that she doesn’t support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Pooja was present at the conference that was organised against CAA and NRC in South Mumbai by the Parcham Foundation and We The People of Maharashtra. The event was held to demand that the state government clears its stand on passing the resolution against the CAA-NRC-NPR within 30 days. At the event, Pooja said this is the best time to speak out and make your voices heard.

The filmmaker, who’s currently busy with her upcoming film Sadak 2, urged the people to break the silence and speak out to safeguard their democracy and constitution. Asserting that ‘dissent is the greatest form of patriotism’, Pooja asked the ‘leaders’ of the nation to see that the voices have ‘risen’ in the country and women, especially, have come out to do the unthinkable. She spoke in the light of the women-led protests against CAA-NRC-NPR happening at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Lucknow and other cities across the country. Pooja said these voices are not going to be suppressed until they ‘are heard loud and clear.’

“Our silence will not save us and neither will the government’s. The ruling party has actually united us. Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it’s time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism,” Pooja said at the conference, adding, “I don’t support CAA and NRC as it divides my house.”

The speakers at the conference later submitted a memorandum to government representatives, seeking to know the stand of the state authorities on the CAA-NRC-NPR within a month. Earlier, Pooja’s father and popular filmmaker – Mahesh Bhatt read out a copy of the Indian constitution to register his voice against the contentious act that was passed in the Rajya Sabha in December last year. Other celebrities who have been raising their voices against the act are Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Vishal Dadlani and Zoya Akhtar among others.