Uttaran actor Tinaa Datta had earlier spoken about being in an abusive relationship that almost ruined her. In January, she told a media daily that she never wanted to come out publically with her relationship. But the moment, she felt that there was big trouble in her happy life and the relationship has become abusive – physically, emotionally and verbally – she put an end to it.

She spoke to Bombay Times early this year and said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically.”

However, Tinaa Datta has moved on and in a recent interview with HT, the actor said that she is open for a new relationship and is looking for a suitable life partner but not from the industry. “I’ve consciously decided to focus on my life. I would love to settle down but I haven’t met the right person. I’m out of an abusive relationship and want to settle down in life but not with someone from the industry,” says Tinaa.

The actor recalled the tough time and how important was it to come out from the relationship. “I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry,” Tinaa shared.

In March 2019, Tina accused Daayan actor Mohit Malhotra of touching her inappropriately while shooting on sets. Later on, she came out to clear the air with the claim that the differences between the two have been sorted.

Mohit Malhotra played the role of Aakarsh Chaudhry, owner of the hotel The Fort in the city of Ujjain and the daayan’s son and thus a male daayan. Whereas, Tinaa Datta played the role of Jahnvi Chaudhry, Aakarsh’s first wife.