Actor Prabhas played the male lead in the Baahubali series and his character was derived from the mythological character of Lord Rama. Now, the latest buzz in the grapevine suggests that he might be seen in the character of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari‘s upcoming trilogy based on Ramayana. As per a report in entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Prabhas has been approached by the makers to play the negative lead in their epic big-budgeted Ramayana series. However, he has not given a nod and his team is yet to evaluate the project.

A source close to the development told the portal that Prabhas’ name struck the makers considering his popularity among the pan-India audience. The film is being made on the huge budget of Rs 600 crore which is reportedly the highest ever assigned to an Indian film. The source said, “It will be released across India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. So they have already bounced the idea off to Prabhas. The team wants the Baahubali star to come on board as Ravana because they feel he will add more personality to the character.”

The makers also think that Prabhas perfectly matches the physical characteristics that suit the role of Ravana. “He also has the build of Ravana and with Hrithik and Deepika playing Ram and Sita, it will be perfect casting, too. But the deal has not been locked. They have just initiated talks and Prabhas and his team will decide whether they want to do the film or not,” the source added.

Speculations have also been rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are being considered to play the roles of Sita and Ram, respectively. Even though Nitesh denied all the rumours and said the casting is still underway, there’s a strong buzz in the industry that this Ramayana-series is going to be the first project of Hrithik and Deepika together.

Hrithik, Deepika and Prabhas together … take our money already!