The makers of the famous Punjabi number Lamberghini is back with another party song ‘Prada’ featuring Alia Bhatt. Newbie Shreya Sharma has lent voice along with The Doorbeen where Alia is seen grooving to the beats.

Alia Bhatt flaunts her style statement dresses and sexy dance moves in her first music video. Talking about the eyes in the song, she is going to kill her fans with her dazzling look. Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia announced the arrival of her first music video.

As per Mid-day, The Doorbeen boys Omkar and Baba said, “Prada is our labour of love. It was a lot of fun, shooting with Alia. Her energy is infectious and she is amazingly talented. We are such huge fans of her, and when she agreed to star in our video we knew that expectations from fans will be sky-high. We hope that we do not let them down.”

Watch the Prada song here: