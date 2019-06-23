British actress and model Amy Jackson, who is pretty well known for her work in Indian films, seems to be having a tough time deciding what to do with her pregnancy cravings. In a recent post she shared on her social media page, it appears she could not decide between having to go to the gym and having a bowl of honey.

Amy, who starred alongside actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in sci-fi movie 2.0, shared a picture on Instagram looking fresh in her gym clothes as she flaunted her baby bump. She captioned the post, “Game Face. the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | GYM every/ most of the time. @aloyoga always.”

Amy, who made her debut in Indian cinema with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, is expecting her first child with her fiance and hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of British businessman Andreas Panayiotou.

Apart from Tamil movies, she has also starred in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She is also known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW’s superhero series, Supergirl.