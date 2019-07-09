Prince Narula’s cousin brother Rupesh Narula drowned at a beach in Canada a few days ago. Prince, who is in India, mourned his brother’s death and said that he cannot believe Rupesh is gone.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Prince talked about the tragedy and said, “Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend.”

Rupesh was celebrating Canada Day on July 1 with his friends at Wasaga Beach, where he reportedly drowned. Reports suggest that he did not know how to swim. Prince further talked about the incident to the daily and said, “The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him ‘Tu chal, main bas aata hoon.’ Rupesh’s friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion ‘doob gaya, doob gaya‘. He ran back inside and they couldn’t find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more.”

Rupesh’s friend “is perplexed. He says he has no clue how Rupesh went back inside and got drowned, paani bhi bahut jyaada nahin tha,” said Prince Narula.

“Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf do mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon,” Prince Narula told Spotboye.

He then reacted to reports on the last rites being performed in Toronto and said, “Mom and dad have gone to bring my brother’s body. Yuvika Chaudhary (Prince Narula’s wife) is here with Bhabhi. Can’t believe that Rupesh is gone.”