Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame overnight with her viral wink and infectious smile in her debut film, Oru Adaar Love. However, the film didn’t really do well at the box office. She keeps on treating her fans with hot and sexy pictures and has won the heart of millions with her photoshoots. The young south beauty is grabbling limelight as her latest Instagram post is with none other than Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Priya Prakash Varrier wrote in the caption in Telugu: “Nuvvante naaku chala ishtam” which in English means, “I like you a lot”. The picture has been liked by 524,510 users so far and the number is sure to increase. Priya looks hot in a shimmery dress whereas Vijay dons a black and white striped shirt.

Take a look at the adorable picture of Priya Prakash Varrier and Vijay Deverakonda:

View this post on Instagram Nuvvante naaku chala ishtam😋 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:10pm PDT

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. Apart from these movies, she also has Telugu film in her kitty, She will share screen space with Nithiin.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna. It is a romantic drama film written and directed by Bharat Kamma which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni. The Telugu version of the film has managed to rake in Rs 11.5 crore with a share of Rs 7.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dear Comrade’s remake rights had been bought by Karan Johar.

The famous Telugu film Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and since then, female fans can’t control their feelings for him.

Recently Vijay toured to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam to promote his film Dear Comrade. During a promotional event, a crazy fan dived on to Vijay’s legs and another one cried out loud to see his favourite actor. The video is making the rounds showcasing crazy fan moment.