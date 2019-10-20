Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to take out a few moments for each other in the hectic schedule that they follow everyday. With Nick and his brothers in a world tour currently, it becomes even more difficult to steal little moments of romance and happiness together. After PC celebrated Karva Chauth with Nick at his concert, the couple posted a set of new pictures to tell their fans that they live every moment in whatever little time they get for each other. Both Priyanka and Nick posted some beautiful pictures of themselves in their Instagram stories after the last night concert.

PC and Nick can be seen sharing some cuddles and kisses in the new pictures that are currently going viral on social media. Dressed in a black sparkly dress and berry-toned lips, Priyanka looks stylish while Nick appears his dapper self in a black outfit. Together, the couple looks like head over heels in love with each other.

Taking to her Instagram stories, PC-Nick shared a picture in which they were seen sitting on a couch with their hands all over each other. In another picture, the couple is seen sharing a cozy moment. Check this out:

Earlier, as Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Karva Chauth (an Indian festival in which a wife fasts the entire day for the well-being and long life of her husband), the American singer and songwriter took to Instagram to show respect for his wife and complimented her traditions. He posted a picture of himself wearing a traditional Indian kurta-pajama while posing with Priyanka who wore a red saree. The caption on his post read, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!” (sic)

Priyanka and Nick got married in a dual wedding ceremony in India on December 1 and 2. The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year. However, with the choc-o-block schedule that they are running on, seems like the celebrations will have to be fit between Nick’s concerts.