Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 1 and 2. However, the celebrations have begun already. Priyanka returned to New York with an adorable gift for her hubby. Nick was completely taken aback when he saw a doggo on his bed trying to wake him up with all his cuteness. When he came back to consciousness from sleep, he realised his dear wife had brought him an adorable puppy named Gino and there began the pre-anniversary celebrations.

Priyanka and Nick are going to have a big celebration in the coming days but not without this new family member. Gino has entered into the family this morning itself and he already has a legit Instagram handle running on his name. Nick seems the happiest man in the world currently and he has uploaded many pictures with his furry friend on social media. Thanking Priyanka for bringing Gino in his life, Nick took to Instagram and wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕” (sic)

PC replied to the post and wished him ‘Happy Almost Anniversary’. Don’t miss the ‘babu’ in the caption. The post read, “Happy almost anniversary babu 😍 ur face..hilarious 😂” (sic)

The couple already has a dog named Diana Chopra whose Instagram handle has got a fan-following of 116K people. The timeline is filled with cute photos of Priyanka and Nick cuddling their baby dog on all occasions. Now with another addition in the family, expect some more paw-some pictures.