Actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao have been signed up for a Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The announcement was made by Ramin Bahrani who is directing the film which is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year. Priyanka also confirmed the news and revealed that she is excited to work with Rajkummar for the first time. She expressed her happiness over collaborating on a good project, something that’s about people’s ambition and their efforts towards achieving their goals.

The actor was quoted saying, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.”

Even Rajkummar made a statement and said he is thrilled to be a part of The White Tiger. He said, “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life.”

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

