The weekend is here and it seems Bollywood celebrities are in a mood to party. And it is no less than a feast for the eyes when you get to see such heartthrobs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vaani Kapoor, partying together under one roof. The party was hosted by B’town’s popular publicist Rohini Iyer on her birthday in Mumbai which was attended by Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Dian Penty, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao among others.

There are a lot of pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet in which they all can be seen sharing smiles with each other. In a video shared by Vaani Kapoor in her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra and Vaani can be seen dancing together with matching steps on Ghungroo song from War. Vaani who starred in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan sure taught PeeCee the steps to the song really well.

Vaani captioned the video, ‘Ain’t no one like you PC’ and we all definitely agree.

Watch the viral dance video here:

At the party, it was the first time Katrina and Priyanka were clicked together. In a photo shared by Kat on social media, both the top stars are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles together in a frame. Priyanka turned up for the party in a yellow top and pants. Katrina was seen in a short black dress.

Sharing a glimpse from Rohini’s birthday celebrations, Kat took to Instagram and wrote: “Girls”.