Priyanka Chopra has been working with Unicef since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. The actor pledged her support to children who have been forced to flee their homes. Recently, Priyanka recently shared a video of herself from her meetings with children at refugee camps with a thoughtful caption.

“The truth is quite simple… the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future… these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions,” Priyanka wrote alongside the video on Instagram.



The actress, who has travelled to refugee camps in Jordan, Bangladesh and more recently in Ethiopia, added, “When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it’s the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes… but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help”.

On the professional front, the Isn’t It Romantic actor recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

