The festive vibes are continuing to stream fresh from New York as The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood pop star-husband, Nick Jonas, flood the Internet with their Christmas updates and in a recent video we can’t help but stay stuck on PeeCee’s mushy yet desi expression of love. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka gave fans a sneak-peek into her and Nick’s “test drive” on a snowcapped mountain and the Internet cannot get over the Xmas feels anytime soon.

The video opens to Priyanka’s voice asking Nick to look the other way as the camera focused on him. “Babu, look that side!” is exactly what we hear her saying and as the tube begins to spin, we see the heavily layered duo expressing their thrill. Throughout the adventure, Priyanka is heard referring to Nick as “Babu” time and again and we can’t help but grin as the idiom, “You can take an Indian out of India but you can never take India out of an Indian” stands true for our beauty.

The video was captioned, “I wasn’t scared. You were. #christmas #Repost @nickjonas with @get_repost ・・・Trust falls are so 2019… trust tubing spins are 2020! (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christmas celebration pictures and videos were doing the rounds on social media ever since the Xmas eve and fans were left super jealous. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the festival with the utmost enthusiasm and took to Instagram to post an array of pictures and videos from their celebrations. Nick was seen turning Santa for Priyanka as he gifted her a Batmobile. Priyanka shared a video featuring her driving the same on snow.

On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike.