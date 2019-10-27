Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Diwali with hubby Nick Jonas and a few close friends in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city in southern Mexico. The actor took to social media to share a few pictures from her Diwali celebrations. PC shared a set of three pictures. In the first photo she posted on Instagram, she could be seen posing with Nick. While the actor wore a stunning Sabyasachi saree, Nick dressed up in a white shirt and a pair of basic denim.

In the second picture, Priyanka and Nick were seen spending some happy time with their close friends. The third picture that PC posted on Instagram gave a glimpse of the actor’s house being decorated with lights all over. Priyanka wished her fans on Diwali with the post and captioned it as, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours… दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity” (sic)

Priyanka loves her traditions and makes sure she follows them all in the best of her capacity while living abroad. Recently, she also celebrated Karvachauth – an Indian festival celebrated by married women to seek a long life for their husbands. Even though Nick was busy with his world tour and had a concert on the day, the couple performed the rituals and celebrated their first Karvachauth with all pomp and show.

The former Miss World is known to believe in customs and culture from her homeland. She never misses an opportunity to promote her country whether it’s by wearing a saree (which represents Indian culture) at an international event or folding her hands to do namaste (an Indian way of greeting) in front of the international media.

With her latest Diwali pictures going viral on social media, seems like it’s definitely a happy Diwali for PC’s fans!