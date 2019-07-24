Priyanka Chopra is living her life king size in Miami. The actor recently celebrated her 37th birthday and pictures from her bash went viral on social media. Priyanka has more than 43 million followers on Instagram and she makes sure that she keeps them updated with all her doings. Reports are doing the rounds that PeeCee is paid Rs 1,86,97,238.50 (Rs 1.87 crore) for one Instagram post.

According to Instagram Rich List shared by HopperHQ, Priyanka Chopra $2,71,000 for a single post. Priyanka holds the 19th spot in the list while cricketer Virat Kohli is on the 23rd spot.

A night in Paris @dior 💃🏾

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The makers recently dropped the first look of the film which featured the four actors.

Riviera romance

The film has been selected for official screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Earlier, she talked about the same and told Pinkvilla, “I am so proud of this film and I am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world”.

“The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it,” she added.

The film is based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of her mother, Aditi Chaudhary.