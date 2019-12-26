Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christmas celebration pictures and videos are doing rounds on the social media and we are super jealous of them. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the festival with the utmost enthusiasm and took to Instagram to post an array of pictures and videos from their celebrations. PeeCee celebrated the joyful festival with husband Nick Jonas while driving a batmobile on snow. Nick Jonas became Santa for her wife gifted the snowmobile.

As soon as Priyanka’s batmobile was set up, she and Nick decided to take a ride around in the snow. Chopra took to Instagram to share the pictures and videos of her new ride with her husband as the pillion rider.”Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:43pm PST



The actor alternatively shared pictures from the Christmas celebration with her family and dogs.

View this post on Instagram Crew! #christmas2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:18pm PST



Both Chopra and Jonas are currently basking in the success of their last releases ‘The Sky is Pink’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities.