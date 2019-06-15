Priyanka Chopra who recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink where she will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim recently shared a video sharing five life lessons.

The video was shot during the photo shoot for American magazine InStyle.Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Priyanka captioned it, “5 life lessons with yours truly (I’m so funny) haha Check out a copy of @InStyleJuly 2019 on stands today.”



Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures on Instagram after wrapping up her film and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.