Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is giving some major fashion goals with her latest Vogue photoshoot. Setting new trends, PeeCee can be seen donning gorgeous outfits and we are smitten by her each look. In the first photo, she can be seen slaying like a boss lady in green pantsuit teamed up with pastel pink shirt. With high heels boots, she has completed her look with nude makeup and a messy hair bun.



In the second photo, she can be seen wearing a plunging neckline with intricate embroidery. She teamed up her top with multi-colour high waist pant and a brown belt. She completed her look with a floral blue cap with the veil flowing around her shoulder. With copper makeup and junk jewellery, her look is perfect for this monsoon season.



On the cover photo of the Vogue, she can be seen donning a sheer pink top teamed up with blue palazzo with intricate mirror work. She accessorised her look with a necklace, a pair of earrings and junk jewellery that comprises of rings and bangles.



In the last photo, she is donning a beautiful golden dress with stone embroidery all over it. She completed her look with leopard print furry coat. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.



Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood-pop star husband Nick Jonas were declared People magazine’s Best Dressed of the Year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Apart from this, Priyanka also has in her kitty, the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.