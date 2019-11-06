Actor Priyanka Chopra is making the most out of her stay in Delhi and eating the delicious, rich & fluffy Daulat Ki Chaat from Old Delhi. The light and foamy daulat ki chaat is available during the winter season and appears a lot with street vendors in Purani Dilli.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting with Rajkummar Rao for Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger‘ and her Instagram post looks so mouth-watering! She is seen trying the local delicacies and savoured some delectable Daulat Ki Chaat and this might be the first time she is gorging on the Delhi delicacy, as indicated in the caption, “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger.”

Surrounded with Rs 500 notes, the delightful and gorgeous looking dessert is beautifully decorated with nuts making it all the more appealing and Priyanka staring at her food looks totally into it.

Take a look at the pictures:

PC: Priyanka Chopra

Daulat ki Chaat is a mysterious dessert that can be consumed only during the winters as a vital part of its preparation uses the wintery dew that settles atop boiled milk when cooled. This dessert needs almost half a day and an entire night to look pretty self and can only be kept in the open for a mere 2-3 hours before the frothy, foamy dessert succumbs to its inevitable state of milky liquid.

‘The White Tiger’ based on the Booker prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.

The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.