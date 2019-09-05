Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are “People” magazine’s Best Dressed of the Year, it was announced on Wednesday. This is the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

The list this year includes several uber-stylish celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Celine Dion, Serena Williams and Billy Porter, Gemma Chan.

Priyanka and Nick have emerged as a celebrity power couple over the past few years. They have made for stylish photo-ops at various high-profile events including Met Gala and the Cannes Film festival this year.

“Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them,” Priyanka’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell told “People”.

The edition with the complete list will hits newsstands in the United States on Friday.

On the work front, Priyanka has just signed her latest project, a Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man-Booker Prize-winning novel “The White Tiger”. It stars Rajkummar Rao in a central role and is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. She also has Shonali Bose’s film, “The Sky Is Pink” lined up for release this year.