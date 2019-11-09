Actor Priyanka Chopra makes often trips to India following her work commitments and family engagements. Currently, she is in New Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘The White Tiger’ and she is making most of her family time by spending time with them. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee has shared some of the pictures from a family get-together.

In the photos, can be seen posing for a groupie with the Chopras and will give you major family goals. Clad in a black dress, PeeCee teamed up her look with long black boots and minimal makeup. She can be seen posing with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:39pm PST



Recently, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram stories where she was seen relishing Delhi’s famous paan. In the picture, she can be seen having a pan and while sharing the photo, she wrote, “Set life. Paan tasting.”

Earlier, she has uploaded her photo eating the delicious, rich & fluffy Daulat Ki Chaat from Old Delhi. She is seen trying the local delicacies and savoured some delectable Daulat Ki Chaat and this might be the first time she is gorging on the Delhi delicacy, as indicated in the caption, “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger.”



Priyanka is all set to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with hubby Nick Jonas on December 1. During an interview, Nick revealed that he is planning a surprise for his desi girl. He said, “If she is (watching the interview), then I wouldn’t want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting with Rajkummar Rao for Netflix’s The White Tiger. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. She is also lending her voice to Hollywood’s Hindi version Frozen.