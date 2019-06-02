Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts and make fans go gaga. The couple loves to travel and their social media says it all. From couple trips to family getaways, Nick and Priyanka have explored it all. They are now deciding their next trip and as they get their thinking hats on, Priyanka shares an adorable picture with her husband.

Priyanka, who keeps treating her fans with all her doings, took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white picture with husband Nick and captioned it, “Where to next baby? #travelbug or #lovebug.”

View this post on Instagram Where to next baby? #travelbug or #lovebug 💋😍🐞 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

The couple was recently at the French Riviera to attend the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival and made heads turn with their jaw-dropping outfits. Nick and Priyanka redefined fashion with their red carpet outfits.

Recently, Priyanka slammed a report that claimed she met Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s son Archie, and gifted him goodies. Sharing the report on Twitter, she wrote, “While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often”.

While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this “source” is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019