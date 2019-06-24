The most happening celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are head over heels for each other and their Instagram post says it all. They are currently in Paris for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding. Recently, Nick treated fans with another romantic picture of them from the city of love that will surely leave you spellbound.

Nick took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture with his gorgeous wife and captioned it, “The city of love.” They can be seen enjoying a boat ride while Nick holds a cigar in one hand and a glass of alcohol in the other. It couldn’t get more romantic.

View this post on Instagram The city of love 🇫🇷 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

Priyanka was recently in India shooting for her next film The Sky is Pink. While the actor was busy with her work commitments, husband Nick missed her a lot and also took to Instagram to share a picture with his beautiful wife and captioned it, “Missing you”.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. Post that they hosted several receptions for their family and friends where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appearance.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood projects. She was last seen in Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television drama thriller series Quantico where she played the role of an FBI recruit.

After wrapping up The Sky is Pink, Priyanka shared picture with her team on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”.