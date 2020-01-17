After featuring together in Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, Sucker, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are back to star together in What a Man Gotta Do. Sharing a steamy teaser and poster of the same on their respective social media handles, the stars left fans speculating about Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner’s performance in the song.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared the poster inspired by 1983 release, Risky Business, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. Twinning in white, Priyanka is seen nailing Nick down on the floor. The poster was captioned, “She’s Risky and I’m the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo (sic).”

View this post on Instagram She’s Risky and I’m the Business 😏 #WhatAManGottaDoVideo A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 15, 2020 at 12:59pm PST

Earlier, Kevin had shared a poster inspired by the 1989 release, Say Anything, starring John Cusack. In the poster shared, Kevin is seen recreating John’s holding up of a stereo while the other half of the poster featured his wife Danielle looking out of the window with a pup in her arms. With just a couple of hours left for the new song to drop, Nick gave fans a glimpse into the teaser and captioned it, “Let’s go!! Here’s a little sneak peek at the #WhatAManGottaDoVideo before it drops at midnight ET tonight! (sic).”

The Grammy 2020 nomination list was announced recently and bagging their first nomination after years were the Jonas Brothers. The musical band returned with a bang after six long years and Grammy has nominated their ‘family single’ Sucker in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. The 62nd Grammys are going to be held on January 26 and will be aired on CBS.

On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike.

Gifting themselves their first project together as they marked one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka and Nick announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans couldn’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.

Apart from these, Priyanka was recently in New Delhi, India, to shoot for her first Netflix film, The White Tiger, where she will be featuring opposite Rajkummar Rao. Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer.