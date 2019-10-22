Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

Nick, who has often expressed his love for his wife during Happiness Begins Tour, kissed Priyanka in the middle of the concert.

During a concert in the US, Nick and Priyanka stole a kiss, and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle can be seen standing in the VIP area of the auditorium as Jonas Brothers walk past them. Kevin Jonas kisses his wife Danielle and then, Nick and Priyanka steal a kiss. Joe was missing his wife Sophie as he pretended to reach out to a man for a kiss who was amused at the gesture.

Nick also called out her name before singing “I believe”. Priyanka can be seen blushing as she stands next to Danielle.

Recently, Nick celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

“My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!” Nick wrote on Twitter as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka, whose latest on-screen outing was in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan.