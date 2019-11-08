Actor Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 1. The buzz is high about the big planning the couple has done to celebrate the special day. But, there’s something amazing that Nick alone has planned for Priyanka. In his latest interview, the American singer talked about his secret plans for Priyanka on their first wedding anniversary. Nick said he was not going to give any detail about his celebration planning because it’s surprise for her dear wifey.

Nick and his brothers – Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are currently on a World Tour named Happiness Concert. The singer revealed that he and Priyanka will be taking a few days off from his world tour to celebrate privately together. He was quoted saying, “If she is (watching the interview), then I wouldn’t want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time.” He added that it’s hard to believe how an entire year went by and they are now celebrating their first wedding anniversary soon. Claiming it was a ‘crazy year’, Nick further said despite all the craziness they saw this year, everything seemed great because there was a feeling of togetherness.

Nick also went on to say that it didn’t take long for them to understand their respective roles in the relationship. He said they always feel they were destined to be together and every emotion comes quite naturally. He wished that in the coming year, he and Priyanka are able to spare more time for each other, adding that even being busy is not a bad thing to experience.