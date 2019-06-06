Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is making heads turn with her hot magazine cover picture for InStyle. The actor, who was named desi girl by her fans after the movie Dostana got released, has recreated the same hot look for the cover. She rocked the golden saree and flaunted her sexy back.

Priyanka Chopra is the face of many global fashion brands. She was dressed in a golden sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The shoot was for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue. While the photo shoot was on, Priyanka managed to dance away while a song ‘Rock The Party’ played in the background. In the video, we can see PeeCee flaunting her sexy back and grooving on as she enjoyed the cover shoot. The video reminded us of ‘Desi Girl’ song from Dostana.

While sharing the magazine picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

Take a look at the magazine cover and the dance video:

Even her husband Nick Jonas could not resist commenting on Priyanka’s photograph. Nick posted fire emojis on the image. After her photo shoot in saris, Priyanka spoke about her love for the six-yard attire.

Apart from the golden sari, Priyanka was seen wearing designer Sabyasachi Mukherji’s creations – a sari with a belt to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to complete the shoot of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The Sky is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.