Actress Priyanka Chopra is finally done with shooting for the movie The Sky Is Pink, which is a biographical film directed by Shonali Bose. Taking to her social media page to announce the wrapping up of the shoot, she said it was the hardest, loveliest experience for her.

Posting pictures from the wrap-up party on her Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!”

The Sky Is Pink was co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. Apart from Priyanka it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bose, the film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. The film’s music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar and its release date has been given as October 11, 2019.