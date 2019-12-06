Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra who gracefully accepted the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York was honored at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival on Thursday night.

For the uninitiated, the Marrakech International Film Festival was created in 2001 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to promote arts and the film industry in Morocco. Renewing the dialogue between talents and intellects, encouraging diversity and building bridges between different cultures and countries, the Marrakech International Film Festival has become a crossroad where great national and international actors, producers, filmmakers and directors are gathered every year.

Priyanka took to social media accounts to share pictures of stunning outfits at the event. She captioned them as, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech ❤️”.

PeeCee looked ethereal in a brocaded gold and silver saree, finishing the look off with a gold necklace and a sleek bun. Fans and friends naturally poured in their wishes and love in the comments section. While many others complimented her stunning saree.

Take a look at the pictures:

Priyanka Chopra is one of the four personalities in world cinema who have been honored at the festival. It will run until Saturday, December 7.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.