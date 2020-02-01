Actor Priyanka Chopra‘s outfit from Grammys 2020 became a butt of jokes on social media. Some also criticised the actor for choosing to wear a dress that flaunted a neckline as deep as Jennifer Lopez‘ Versace dress from the Grammy Awards of 2000. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Priyanka spoke about her decision of wearing a risky dress and how difficult it is to keep wardrobe malfunction at bay with such outfits.

The actor talked to US Weekly and mentioned that as opposed to what people are thinking, her designer had made sure that she wouldn’t face a wardrobe malfunction by sticking an extra panel in the plunging neckline of that outfit. Priyanka revealed that the designer – Ralph & Russo had found tulle of the same colour as her skin tone and that was inserted into the panel to avoid any kind of inappropriate incident at the red carpet. The former Miss World said, “So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting.”

Priyanka also said she makes sure she’s never stepping out of the door without being ‘super secure’ about her outfit. The actor added that nobody likes wardrobe malfunction and she doesn’t take ‘fashion’ so seriously. Priyanka, who attended the event with other J-sisters – Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, said all of them want to have fun while dressing up. “We’re all as a family very individual in our choices and we’re also women who don’t let fashion dictate us, really, “So it’s just for fun, we’re all really tight and we’re close,” she said.