Priyanka Chopra, who never fails to impress the fashion police with her incredible fashion sense, was recently trolled for wearing khaki shorts. Netizens called them “RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) shorts”.

While one Twitter user wrote, “Priyanka Chopra elected as RSS international brand ambassador,” another wrote, “RSS swag.” In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a black deep neck top which she teamed with brown shorts, black blazer, and knee-high black boots. She accessorised her look with a black belt, shades and tote bag.

Priyanka Chopra after RSS meeting pic.twitter.com/KRpEMDiAlR — Jai Sharma (@indiajsharma) June 18, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is elected as #RSS International Brand ambassador… pic.twitter.com/HQsw8zYQs6 — Rishabh Pandey (@jai__kishen) June 18, 2019

Priyanka recently wrapped up her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink where she will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood projects. She was last seen in Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television drama thriller series Quantico where she played the role of an FBI recruit.

After wrapping up The Sky is Pink, Priyanka shared picture with her team on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”.