Actor Priyanka Chopra has landed in India to shoot her next film titled The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The actor began the shoot in Delhi and was totally shocked to realise the level of air pollution in the city. The entire country is worried about the rising pollution in the capital and CPCB has even issued a warning to the Delhi government to take immediate and strict measures to control pollution in Delhi-NCR. And now Priyanka Chopra, too, stood witness to the same.

She took to Instagram to share a selfie wearing a mask to protect herself from pollution. The actor also asked all to seek solutions and act immediately since it’s difficult to live in these conditions. She also expressed concern for those who are not privileged enough to buy themselves a mask. The caption on Priyanka’s post read, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe” (sic)

Earlier, prominent Bollywood names like Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza among others joined hands with others to raise awareness about climate conservation. Swara, who’s originally a Delhiite, took to Instagram to share a late-night selfie revealing the condition of the roads as Delhi gets engulfed in the thick smog of pollution. The caption on her post read, “Raat ke dhaii bajey.. sunsaan sadak.. smog aur pradooshan sey phephadey jamm gaye hain.. saans nahi li jaa rahi.. magar.. Instagram upload chaloo hai! 🙄🤓🙈🤷🏾‍♀️ #vanity #narcissistalert” (sic)

To curb the pollution level in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, has implemented the odd-even scheme from today, Monday. As per the scheme, only the vehicles with even numbers can run on the roads of Delhi-NCR today. Vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit will be allowed on odd dates; similarly, on even dates, vehicles with registration number ending with an even digit would be allowed to ply. Pray for Delhi!