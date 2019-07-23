Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is making headlines for enjoying a smoke during her birthday celebrations on July 18 in Miami, is now grabbing attention on social media with birthday pictures that focus on her forehead wearing sindoor with a sexy maroon dress at the party. The picture of Bollywood’s “Desi girl” at her birthday party, which surfaced online, shows her in a flaming red dress, standing in front of the birthday cake. The sindoor on her forehead is very much visible. Sindoor is known as vermillion which is worn on the head by married-Hindu women.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s first birthday celebration post her marriage with Nick Jonas. The loving husband teased a glimpse of her birthday look and she donned a red hot attire with a tiara which read as ‘Birthday Girl’.

Check here:

View this post on Instagram Priyanka celebrating her birthday last night #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Jul 19, 2019 at 6:15am PDT



Priyanka was severely trolled on Sunday, soon after a picture on social media showed her enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

Priyanka, who last year had shared an ad-campaign where she talked about how asthma did not stop her from achieving a career-high, was seen smoking a cigarette in the photograph. Her mother Madhu Chopra and pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

Back in Bollywood, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

(With inputs from IANS)