Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the wedding of singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in Turner. For the special day, she opted for gorgeous pink Sabyasachi saree. The photos from the venue soon made its way to social media. Now, a new picture has surfaced online where PeeCee can be seen wiping off her tears as she takes part in the wedding ceremony. In the picture, she can be seen standing beside her husband Nick Jonas, who looks dapper in a black tuxedo. However, a few section of netizens joked about the picture and said that since the temperatures in France are high all the time, she might be wiping off sweat instead.

There are few more pictures where The Sky is Pink star can be seen clicking selfies and posing for her photoshoot.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Priyanka was crying 😭😭😭❤ #jophiewedding A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT



Recently, a source informed E!News in an interview, “Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony.”

Earlier, a group picture of the newlyweds with the Jonas family, including brothers Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle, Nick and Priyanka and Franklin and their parents and Kevin Sr and Denise went viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram Family Picture 😍 #jophiewedding A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT



Earlier, PeeCee revealed that it was Joe and Sophie’s decision to get married on the same day and they urgently tried to put everything in place for the lovebirds with Priyanka even becoming one of the bridesmaids.

In the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.