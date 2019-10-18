The fans have been waiting on the edge for a glimpse of the Karva Chauth festivities in Los Angeles given that Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra was to mark her first celebration of the festival with Hollywood pop star-husband, Nick Jonas. A few hours behind India, the United States celebrates Karva Chauth today and Priyanka finally flooded fans with her festive preparations and her look for the day which made even Hollywood’s most famous socialite, Paris Hilton, go heart-eyed.

Taking to her Instagram handle’s story feature, PeeCee shared a picture that shows her hand sporting recently applied henna. Another picture showed the hands donning a set of red bangles each and the following video showed the diva dancing her way to glory at Jonas Brothers concert, dressed in a casual white shirt paired with jeans and wearing the same set of bangles. Priyanka then posted a picture with Nick where she can be seen slaying in a red saree with golden border and even wearing a tinge of vermillion on her forehead, a mark of married Hindu women. The post was captioned, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth (sic).” Quick to react, Paris posted heart-eyed emojis in the comments section of the picture.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram posts on Karva Chauth here:

A couple of hours back, Priyanka shared a picture with her friends on Karva Chauth at the Jonas Brothers concert. Donning a white shirt and the vermillion on her head standing out, Priyanka took the selfie mischievously, with her friends in the backdrop completely blurred out. She captioned the post, “Me and my friends #karvachauth2019 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Oct 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka’s latest Hindi release, The Sky Is Pink, has been well received by critics and fans alike even though it is struggling at the Box Office. Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary and her parents, who fought their daughter’s rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. The film focuses on the love story of the parents (Priyanka and Farhan) spanning 25 years which is narrated by their teenage daughter – Aisha (Zaira). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker before passing away due to pulmonary fibrosis at a young age.

The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a pause of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It got a standing ovation from the audience when it was screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.

Up next, Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.