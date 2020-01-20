American pop star and Jumanji: The Next Level actor Nick Jonas is floored by his wife aka Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra’s look in blue saree for Umang 2020. Nick’s reaction came after Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen wearing a royal blue saree by Masaba, from an event she recently attended in Mumbai. Priyanka looked breathtaking as she teamed up the look with dewy makeup, bindi and a pair of chandbalis.

Commenting on his wife’s post, Nick gushed: “Stunning”. In the photo, Priyanka teams her blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers.

Priyanka’s look also impressed actress Urvashi Rautela, who had a similar view as Nick. “Stunnnnningggg,” wrote Urvashi.

Fans also loved Priyanka’s ethnic statement. One of the fans commented: “Gorgeousness is here!”. Another one wrote: “Saree makes you more attractive”. Using a line from Priyanka’s famous song “Desi Girl” in “Dostana”, another fan commented: “Who’s the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl”.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:54am PST



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series “Citadel”, by Russo brothers of “The Avengers” fame.

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for “The White Tiger”. It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.