The trailer of actor Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 hit the screens recently to wide appreciation on social media. A section of people though seems upset with the makers. The citizens of Kota city in Rajasthan have raised their voices against using the name of their city in the film. Mardaani 2 is set in Kota and shows Rani’s character Shivani Shivaji Roy chasing a gruesome murderer who rapes women in the city and leaves them dead. People of Kota are of the opinion that the Gopi Puthran directorial shows their city in a bad light and therefore, the name ‘Kota’ should be removed from the entire film.

The makers have also claimed that the story of the film is based on true events. The trailer also states it clearly. People of Kota have also protested against the same. They met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla who’s also the MP from Kota in the same regard and informed him about the film. In his official statement released in the media, the MP assured the citizens that he will not let anyone ‘malign’ the name of the city, especially when the case on which the film is based is ‘fictional’.

His statement read, “I will definitely discuss the issue with the concerned people. Maligning a city’s name through cinema is not acceptable. The incident on which the film is based is also fictional. So, for a fictional story taking the name of a city is not right.”

Meanwhile, praises for Rani’s performance in the film have been pouring in from all the corners. As soon as the trailer hit YouTube, several Bollywood stars took to social media to praise it and expressed their happiness seeing Rani on-screen once again. In fact, filmmaker Karan Johar, who’s first directorial featured Rani in an important role, took to Twitter and declared her as one of the best actors of our times. His tweet read, “Superb trailer! Crackling with intrigue, relevance and extreme force! RANI MUKERJI is one of our best actors and this trailer proves it even more! ❤️❤️❤️👍” (sic)

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to Rani’s previous cop film Mardaani that was released in the year 2014. The film is produced by the actor’s home banner Yash Raj Films and written-directed by Puthran. It’s set for release on December 13.