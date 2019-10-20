Who doesn’t know Punjabi singer Jasdeep Singh Gill popularly known as Jassie Gill? He has a huge fan following of over 6 million followers on Instagram and has been on the top charts for his back-to-back hits. Famous for Nikle Currant, Guitar Sikhda, Snapchat, Bournvita, Jassie’s new song ‘Aukaat’, has been released and is all over the internet. People are making dance covers on it and whatnot. It has immensely liked by the fans and has been viewed by over 2.5 million people so far.

Aukaat is Desi Crew’s first album Desi Crew Volume 1’s first song. The song has been crooned by Jassie Gill and penned by Karan Aujla. The video of the song is out and has been shared by Jassie Gill on his social media handle. The video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. This song was one of the much-awaited songs of the Punjabi music world. The audio of the same was doing the rounds on the internet recently, and it was so high on energy that it got the audience hooked in no time.

The lyrics start with (Oh raatan jaag jaag din changey aaye aa, kayi saale sochde jugaad laaye aa Katt ditti dor naal patang labheya, jihne jihne peche paaye aa…)

Watch the song here:

Talking about films, Jassie will be seen opposite Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti in Panga. According to Pinkvilla, a source has informed, “The makers had been wanting to make a movie on Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, a meme which went viral recently. They zeroed in on Surbhi given that the actress has a flair for comedy and is known for her versatility. Surbhi will be seen playing Sonam’s character in the movie which promises a light-hearted comedy and lots of laughs. The movie will also star Surekha Sikri, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chhiber, Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The rom-com goes on floors soon and will release next year”.